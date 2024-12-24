Carl Street reopens in Columbia

The City of Columbia announced that the Carl Street bridge replacement project is substantially complete and was reopened to traffic on Friday.

“The contract with Baxmeyer Construction, Inc. allowed Carl Street to be closed for up to eight weeks, however the company was able to complete the work in just six weeks,” the City of Columbia posted on Facebook.

The city thanked Baxmeyer Construction for its willingness to work within the city’s timeline while allowing traffic to safely pass through to Shady Creek Nursery.

“In addition, the city would like to commend the Department of Public Works and Assistant City Engineer Tim Ahrens for their timely and professional work on the project,” the city’s Facebook post continued. “Finally, a big thanks to the residents, businesses and motorists for their cooperation and patience during construction.”