Locals arrested in Vienna robbery

Republic-Times- December 21, 2024

Three local residents were charged this week in connection with an armed robbery that occurred the afternoon of Dec. 12 in Johnson County.

The Vienna Police Department said it arrested 29-year-old Dale S. Davies, 45-year-old Ashley E. Moore, and 21-year-old Lauren N. Moore, all of Waterloo, following an armed robbery reported at the Family Dollar location in that town.

Davies was charged with two counts of armed robbery (Class X felonies), two counts of robbery, and one count of aggravated battery.

Ashley Moore and Lauren Moore were each charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Vienna police posted surveillance photo images following the incident to its Facebook page.

Vienna is more than a two-hour drive south from Waterloo.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Check forgery charges in Waterloo

December 20, 2024

Rollover crash near Hecker

December 19, 2024

Thursday night crash south of Columbia

December 19, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web