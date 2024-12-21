Locals arrested in Vienna robbery

Three local residents were charged this week in connection with an armed robbery that occurred the afternoon of Dec. 12 in Johnson County.

The Vienna Police Department said it arrested 29-year-old Dale S. Davies, 45-year-old Ashley E. Moore, and 21-year-old Lauren N. Moore, all of Waterloo, following an armed robbery reported at the Family Dollar location in that town.

Davies was charged with two counts of armed robbery (Class X felonies), two counts of robbery, and one count of aggravated battery.

Ashley Moore and Lauren Moore were each charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Vienna police posted surveillance photo images following the incident to its Facebook page.

Vienna is more than a two-hour drive south from Waterloo.