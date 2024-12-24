Government shutdown averted, but no E-15

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill late Friday afternoon to keep the government open, provide financial aid to farmers, and extend the Farm Bill for one year.

The bill would keep the federal government funded into March. $100 billion in disaster aid was included in the bill, $2.3 billion of which will go to Illinoisans struggling in the wake of natural disasters.

This was the third version of the bill last week. President-elect Donald Trump spiked the first version, and the second version – which included an expansion of the debt ceiling – failed to get enough votes to pass.

The Continuing Resolution includes $20.78 billion in disaster aid for farmers in both 2023 and 2024. It also allocates $10 billion in economic aid to farmers to offset a decline in farm income, high supply costs and low commodity prices.

However, it does not include a provision that would have allowed year-round sales of E-15 – gasoline blended with 10.5 percent to 15 percent ethanol – nor does it include an expansion to the debt ceiling.

The bill passed 366-34, with the support of 196 Democrats and 170 Republicans – 34 Republicans voted against it and 29 lawmakers did not vote.

The Senate voted 85-11 to pass the measure, and it was signed into law Saturday by President Joe Biden.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) said in a statement she was happy to help avoid “yet another needless and harmful Trump government shutdown,” but expressed disappointment in the failure to include her E-15 provision.

“My Republican colleague Senator Fischer and I have led the charge on (E-15) for years because we both recognize how it would help lower gas prices, protect our farmers and drive economic opportunity throughout the Midwest,” Duckworth said.

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. of Waterloo shared the same sentiment.

“Corn growers are deeply disappointed that a permanent, year-round E-15 solution was not included in the end-of-year legislation package,” Hartman said. “This no-cost provision would have provided a market-driven solution to farmers experiencing low corn prices. We call upon legislators to address this matter quickly in the start of the new Congress and fix this issue once and for all. “