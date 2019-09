Camaro stolen from Columbia dealership lot

Columbia police are investigating the theft of a red 2012 Chevrolet Camaro from the dealership sales lot at Bob Brockland Buick-GMC, 580 Old State Route 3.

The theft was reported about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 10. It is believed the Camaro was stolen sometime between the morning of Sept. 7 and afternoon of Sept. 10. The Camaro features distinct after market black wheels and a black hood scoop, police said.

The stolen car was recovered shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in St. Charles, Mo.

“Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 281-5151,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.