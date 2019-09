Injury motorcycle crash in Red Bud

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and EMS personnel responded about 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday to a motorcycle crash on Route 3 near Huntfield Road in Red Bud.

Police said a 2009 Buell Firebolt driven by Joseph Allen, 20, of Marissa, was traveling east on Route 3 at 70-80 miles per hour when it lost control, possibly on a bump in the roadway, and veered off the right side of the road. Allen, who was ejected in the crash, was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Allen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.