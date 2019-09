Death investigation in Columbia

The death of a person found unconscious in the front yard of a Columbia residence early Thursday is under investigation.

Columbia police and EMS responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the 800 block of South Rapp Street. Upon arrival, officers administered Narcan along with automated external defibrillator and CPR assistance.

Columbia EMS transported the person to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. The person later died at the hospital.

Detectives are currently investigating the nature and circumstances surrounding the death, Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially decreased breathing in an overdose situation.