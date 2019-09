Crash at Route 3 and North Market Street

The Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Columbia EMS responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday for a crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Market.

One person was reported to have a minor hand injury. The vehicles involved in the crash were a black Chevy Equinox and a dark blue Kia minivan.

Traffic backed up heading north on Route 3 for a few minutes as first responders worked the scene.