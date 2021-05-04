Burglary arrest in New Athens

Jacob Eisenmann

A Red Bud man was charged in connection with a Sunday burglary in New Athens.

At about 7:30 a.m., St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2500 block of Bruer Lake Road for a burglary in progress.

Dispatch stated that the suspect was a white male who ran toward Route 156. New Athens police arrived in the area and saw the suspect but lost sight of him.

Deputies arrived in the area and began a search. This suspect was believed to have fled the night before in a vehicle from the New Athens police and then escaped on foot after stopping in this same area.

The burglary victim stated she was outside and heard something inside her unoccupied camper. She stated the camper was locked but the door was bent open. She said the camper door slammed open and an unknown white male jumped from the camper and ran into a field.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m., there was a call of a suspicious person in a field off Kaiser Road.

Deputies responded and a New Athens police officer was able to take the suspicious subject into custody.

On Tuesday, Jacob W. Eisenmann, 31, of Red Bud, was charged with burglary, felony criminal damage to property and fleeing or attemping to elude police. The latter charge was related to the original pursuit by New Athens police the night before.

Bond was set at $45,000 for Eisenmann, who remains in the St. Clair County Jail.