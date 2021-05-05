Car eludes police in Columbia

Neighboring law enforcement agencies were alerted to a car that fled from a traffic stop attempt on Route 3 in Columbia early Wednesday evening.

A Columbia police officer said a brown 2016 Nissan sedan ran a red light on Route 3 at Eagle Drive about 7:20 p.m. and continued north toward I-255 northbound.

The license plate on the car returned to an owner out of East St. Louis.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin was issued on the vehicle a short time later, announcing that the vehicle was wanted for fleeing/eluding police.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Columbia police at 618-281-5151.