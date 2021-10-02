Bulldogs win at Jerseyville, 48-22

Waterloo’s Jack McFarlane breaks a tackle during Friday’s win at Jerseyville. (John Hooser photo)

The Waterloo High School football team picked up a big Mississippi Valley Conference road victory Friday night at Jerseyville, winning 48-22.

The Bulldogs were down 8-0 in the early going as Jerseyville’s Chase Withrow scored on a 44-yard run and the two-point try was successful.

Waterloo answered with two first quarter scores, the first on a Jack McFarlane 19-yard run at 6:27 and then a short Aidan Morrow quarterback keeper at 3:53.

The second quarter was the Ethan Horvath Show for the Bulldogs. He caught a seven-yard TD pass from Morrow at 4:27, and then caught a 47-yard TD pass with just under two minutes left in the first half. The 6-foot-4 senior has turned into a top receiving target for the Bulldogs this fall.

Waterloo led 27-8 at halftime.

Evan Davis, this week’s Republic-Times Athlete of the Week, scored on runs of five and 19 yards in the third quarter to counter two Jerseyville TDs in the frame. Davis finished with 125 yards on 16 carries.

A McFarlane TD run of 75 yards early in the fourth quarter put the icing on the cake for the Bulldogs. McFarlane ran for 155 yards on seven carries and added five receptions for 64 yards.

Wyatt Fink recorded two sacks for Waterloo’s defense.

Waterloo (3-3) plays next Friday night at Highland (2-4) in another key MVC showdown.