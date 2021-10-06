Boys golfers just miss state

Pictured, from left, are Waterloo’s Jaden Smith and Gibault’s Ian Bollinger. Bollinger won the Class 1A Waterloo Regional last Wednesday. Smith placed third at the Class 2A Salem Regional last Wednesday. Both missed qualifying for state by one stroke.

A few local high school golfers just missed the cut to advance to state during Monday’s sectional competition.

In the IHSA Class 2A Effingham Sectional at Effingham Country Club, Columbia competed as a team and Waterloo had two individuals taking their swings.

The Eagles shot a 334 to place ninth of 12 teams on Monday, led by Alex Patrick with an 18-hole score of 80 to tie for 24th place.

Waterloo’s Jaden Smith also shot an 80, which was one stroke behind the final state qualifying total.

Waterloo’s Cooper Sandheinrich shot an 81 at the sectional to place 31st.

At the Class 2A Salem Regional last Wednesday, Columbia shot a 321 to place second behind Mater Dei and advance as a team to the sectional.

The Eagles were led by Patrick with a 77 and Carson Walton with a 78.

Waterloo advanced two golfers to the sectional. Smith placed third with a 76 and Sandheinrich placed 15th with an 82.

At the Class 1A Hamilton County Sectional played at Green Hills Country Club, Gibault tied for eighth place as a team with a total score of 343.

Ian Bollinger led Gibault golfers with an 80 to tie for 18th overall. This missed the state qualifying cut by one stroke.

Gibault’s Cohen Jackson shot an 81 to tie for 24th place.

At the Class 1A Waterloo Regional at Acorns Golf Links last Wednesday, Gibault placed second as a team to Nashville to qualify for sectional play.

The Hawks were led by Bollinger, who won the regional title by one stroke with a 74.