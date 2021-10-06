Girls golfers give it their best shot

Pictured, Waterloo’s Kami Cooper eyes down her next shot on the green at Acorns Golf Links during the Class 1A Gibault Sectional on Monday.

The high school girls golf season came to an end for local teams Monday in the IHSA Class 1A Gibault Sectional held at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo, although two individuals are moving on.

Waterloo, which was hopeful of qualifying for state as a team, instead advanced freshman Reese Kite and junior Calli Smith.

The Bulldogs shot a 353, which was five strokes back of third place Metropolis for the final state qualifying spot behind Mt. Carmel and Marquette.

Kite shot an 18-hole score of 76, good for fourth place at the sectional and six strokes behind the leader.

Smith shot an 87 to also make the cut for state, which takes place this weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Columbia placed sixth as a team at Monday’s sectional with a 380, led by Annie Schrader with an 89 for 23rd place and Julia Foster with a 91 for 28th place.

Local talent was on display Thursday at the Belleville Regional.

Waterloo impressed the field with a first place team finish, led by first place individual golfer Kite with a 73.

Smith placed second overall with a 77 and Kami Cooper placed third with a 78 for the Bulldogs.

Columbia placed second as a team to also advance to the sectional at Acorns, led by Schrader’s 82.

Gibault’s Mia Petruso shot a 99 in Belleville to also qualify for the sectional, becoming the first Gibault freshman girls golfer to do so.