Eagles crush Wood River, 42-12

Columbia’s Kyle McConachie receives a handoff from quarterback Dominic Voegele. (John Spytek photo)

The Columbia High School football team returned to its winning ways with a 42-12 victory at home Friday night over Wood River.

Eagles running back Kyle McConachie rushed for three scores and quarterback Dom Voegele threw a pair of touchdowns in addition to running for another.

McConachie got the scoring started courtesy of his 33-yard TD scamper at 4:40 of the first quarter.

The Eagles began to pull away in the second quarter. First, it was a Voegele 47-yard TD pass to Carter Hicks. That was followed by a one-yard Voegele QB keeper. Columbia led 21-0 at halftime.

After Wood River scored on a 63-yard pass play, McConachie countered with a 12-yard TD run with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter started with a short TD pass from Voegele to Colin Cygan.

McConachie scored his third TD with 10:36 left in the contest, and the Eagles faithful went home happy on this night.

McConachie racked up 127 yards on the ground.

Voegele was 8-of-12 passing for 102 yards and also rushed for 54 yards.

Columbia’s defense recorded two fumble recoveries and three sacks on the night. Owen Brewer was the top tackler with 10 stops and three assists.

The Eagles (3-3) play at Salem (4-2) next Friday.