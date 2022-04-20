Bulldogs on the up and up

Waterloo’s Josie Briggs uses her head during a recent soccer match.

In high school girls soccer action, Waterloo is trending up while other local squads are taking their lumps.

The Bulldogs (9-3-1) posted a 7-0 victory over Highland on Tuesday. Payton Richter scored twice and Megan Jung contributed a goal and two assists for Waterloo.

On Monday, Waterloo edged cross-town rival Gibault at home, 1-0, in a hard-fought match. Megan O’Donnell’s second half goal was enough to get the Bulldogs by.

On Friday, Waterloo tied Francis Howell in a showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Park, 2-2.Sophie Colson scored in the final minute for the ‘Dogs to salvage the tie. Richter added a goal and an assist.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial on Thursday before playing Monday at Father McGivney.

Richter leads the ‘Dogs in scoring this season with 16 goals and eight assists. Colson is next with six goals and eight assists.

Columbia (7-5-1) has lost two of three recent matches against some stiff competition.

The Eagles dropped a 3-2 match at Oakville on Monday. Maddie Mauch netted both goals for Columbia.

On Saturday, the Eagles lost 5-2 to Mascoutah despite leading 1-0 at halftime. Mauch again scored both goals for Columbia.

On Friday, Columbia notched a 1-0 win over Francis Howell North in a showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Park. Mauch scored in the second half on an assist from Reese Woelfel.

Columbia hosts Nerinx Hall on Wednesday and Belleville West this coming Tuesday.

Mauch is the team’s scoring leader with 15 goals and seven assists so far this spring.

Gibault (4-7) battled hard in a pair of 1-0 losses recently.

On Thursday, it was a narrow defeat to Mascoutah.

On Monday, it was the same result against Waterloo.

Both goals were scored in the second half against the Hawks.

Gibault goalkeeper Katie Tomiser kept her team in both games, finishing with 17 saves against Mascoutah and 13 saves against Waterloo.

Gibault plays Thursday at Metro East Lutheran before hosting Marquette this coming Tuesday night.