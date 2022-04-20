Baseball teams making the turn

Columbia’s Aidan Gaither makes a play at second base during a recent game. (BOB HAENTZLER photo for GATEWAYPHOTO.NET)

As long as the diamonds are dry enough, local high school baseball teams are ready to play.

“It has been tough to get into a rhythm with all the rain we have been having,” Columbia High School head baseball coach Neal O’Donnell said. “We’ve had multiple games cancelled, but hopefully the weather is turning and we can get some baseball in.”

Columbia (10-5) has won four of five recent contests.

On Tuesday, Columbia blasted Wood River to the tune of 19-2. Logan Mueller went 4-for-4 on the day with a home run, two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs.

On Monday, the Eagles dropped a 7-3 game at Marquette. A five-run fifth inning propelled the Explorers. Dom Voegele went 2-for-4 for Columbia, but took the mound defeat.

On Saturday, Columbia won 5-0 over Mater Dei. Lucas Riebeling, a sophomore, pitched four innings for the victory and Kyle McConachie hit two doubles. Mueller, Alex Schreckenberg and Drake Wittenbrink added two hits apiece.

Also on Saturday, the Eagles lost 2-1 to a tough Belleville East squad. Porter Fike took the tough-luck loss on the mound, allowing just one earned run. McConachie was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI.

On Thursday, Columbia posted a big win over conference rival Freeburg, 2-1. The Eagles scored in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a hit off the bat of Riebeling. That came after McConachie made an outfield assist in the top of the sixth to cut down a runner at the plate.

Mueller was big on the mound in that one, throwing a complete game three-hitter.

Last Tuesday, Voegele pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Eagles downed Roxana, 5-0. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate.

McConachie is hitting .404 with 10 doubles and 16 runs. Mueller is 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA for the Eagles, who play Wednesday at O’Fallon, Friday vs. Belleville West at Busch Stadium and Monday at Dupo.

Waterloo (7-9) posted a 12-9 victory over Highland on Monday. An eight-run fifth inning loomed large for the Bulldogs from Monroe County. Aidan Karsten picked up the mound victory and Evan Davis led Waterloo’s offense with a triple and three RBIs. Josh Dluhy and Nate Phillips added two hits each.

On Tuesday, the ‘Dogs dropped a 13-2 decision to Mt. Vernon at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. Davis went 2-for-3 for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, the ‘Dogs dropped a doubleheader to Triad, 11-2 and 6-3. In the 11-2 defeat, Waterloo trailed 7-0 after two innings and couldn’t recover. Davis went 2-for-2. In the 6-3 loss, Davis went 3-for-4 and Noah Meyers went 2-for-3.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Highland, hosts Collinsville on Friday, plays Saturday at Carterville and hosts Jerseyville on Monday.

Davis leads the Waterloo offense at .432 with 15 RBIs and 12 runs. He also has a .528 on base percentage.

Gibault (8-10) split four recent games.

On Monday, the Hawks lost 6-4 to Wesclin in eight innings. Brady Biffar struck out eight over six and one-third innings and Daniel Darin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Gibault. Tyler Frierdich, Chase Schrader and Tyler Wahle collected two hits each.

On Saturday, Gibault won 15-1 and 14-2 over Okawville. In the 15-1 win, Frierdich went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Darrin Kunkelmann went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

In the 14-2 win, Biffar had a double and three RBIs and Chase Schrader went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

On Thursday, the Hawks lost 25-4 to Vianney. Hudson Blank and Jude Green had the only hits for Gibault.

The Hawks battle the St. Louis Patriots on Thursday, play a Saturday doubleheader at Freeburg and play Monday at Valmeyer.

Darin is hitting .465 with a .667 on base percentage and 24 RBIs for Gibault. He is also 2-2 with a 2.58 ERA.

Kameron Hanvey is hitting .457 with a .632 on base percentage and 28 runs.

Valmeyer (4-9) lost 15-0 to the St. Louis Patriots at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Monday but bounced back with a 6-4 victory Tuesday at New Athens. Evan Rowe-Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in addition to securing the mound victory. His brother Ethan Rowe-Brown went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

On Thursday, the Pirates won 9-1 at home over Lebanon. Evan Rowe-Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jordan McSchooler picked up the mound victory in what was Valmeyer head coach Greg Reinhardt’s 500th career game.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer posted an 8-0 win over Dupo. Landon Roy went 3-for-4 and Elijah Miller threw a complete game one-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Pirates.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Sparta, Friday at home against Chester and Monday at home against Gibault.

Evan Rowe-Brown is hitting .462 and Miller is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA.

Dupo (1-6) lost 4-0 to Steeleville on Thursday. Nate Ticer and Chance Hunter collected the only hits for the Tigers, who play Wednesday at Wesclin and host Columbia on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Tigers lost 5-0 at Marissa. Logan Stevens had the lone hit for Dupo, which has scored just six runs all season.