Softball teams finding their groove

Waterloo pitcher Mia Miller smiles during a recent game. She is 7-2 with 76 strikeouts in 53 and two-thirds innings pitched and is also hitting .450.

Waterloo, Columbia and Valmeyer are appearing to find their stride as the high school softball season enters a pivotal stretch.

Waterloo (9-4) improved to 3-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 2-1 victory over defending state champion Highland on Monday. Waterloo scored both runs in the first inning and held strong from there. Mia Miller threw a complete game three-hitter with eight strikeouts, also going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI at the plate.

On Friday, the Bulldogs lost 9-5 to Red Bud. A seven-run sixth inning by Red Bud turned the tide. Raelynn Melching homered and Maddie Davis went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the ‘Dogs.

On Thursday, Waterloo posted a 3-1 win over Mascoutah. Miller and Jada Voelker each had two hits and Miller struck out 13 in a complete game two-hitter.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 4-1 at Triad. The game was tied 1-1 into the seventh, with Waterloo plating three in that frame to emerge victorious.

Davis and Voelker collected two hits each for Waterloo, which plays Wednesday at Civic Memorial, hosts Chester on Friday and plays Saturday at Alton.

Davis is hitting .475 with a .563 on base percentage to go along with two home runs, 13 RBIs and 14 runs.

In addition to her 7-2 record and 2.35 ERA, Miller is hitting .450 with nine RBIs.

Voelker is hitting .419.

Columbia (10-3) has won five of six recent games.

On Tuesday, Columbia busted outs the bats with a 16-1 win over Wood River. Karsen Jany went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Kaitlyn Bearley added three hits and three runs.

On Saturday, the Eagles downed Mascoutah, 10-8, and O’Fallon, 13-2. In the win over Mascoutah, Taylor Holten smashed two home runs and Julia Foster went 3-for-4. In the victory over O’Fallon, Sam Augustine pitched well and Holten, Bearley and Jaylyn Brister all homered.

On Friday, Columbia won 16-3 over Granite City. Brister homered, Jany went 2-for-3 with two triples and five RBIs, and Bearley added three hits.

On Thursday, Columbia lost 3-1 to a tough Freeburg squad. The game was tied 1-1 after five innings, but the Midgets plated runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Jany’s home run was the only hit for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 14-1 at Roxana. Meredith Riedel went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for the Eagles, who play Wednesday at Red Bud.

Brister leads Columbia at .465 with three home runs, nine RBIs, nine doubles and 14 runs. Jany is hitting .425 with two home runs, 15 RBIs and 16 runs. Bearley is hitting .405 with two home runs, 14 RBIs and 12 runs.

Valmeyer (5-2) is anxious to play more since several games have been rained out.

The Pirates got their wish Tuesday and made the most of it, winning 8-6 in 10 innings at New Athens. Brooke Miller pitched the entire way and went 4-for-5 at the plate. Mia McSchooler also went 4-for-5 for Valmeyer. Kylie Eschmann and Peyton Similey drove in three runs each.

On Thursday, the Pirates won 8-2 over Lebanon. Miller homered and pitched another complete game. Ava Reeves added two hits.

Miller, a sophomore, leads Valmeyer in hitting at .467 with four home runs and has a 1.24 ERA in the pitching circle. Kylie Eschmann is hitting .462.

Dupo (2-6) lost 5-0 at Marissa on Tuesday and 9-6 at Steeleville on Thursday. Kyann Prater is hitting .462 and Maddie Ehrhard is hitting .353 for the Tigers, who play Wednesday at Wesclin.

Gibault (0-6) lost 17-0 to Marquette last Tuesday. The Hawks will try to pick up their first win at Althoff on Wednesday or at home Thursday against Bunker Hill. Emma Schmidt is hitting .438 and Libby Mesch is hitting .357 for Gibault.