Brief pursuit Friday in Columbia

September 15, 2023

Police are on the lookout for a brown Ford passenger car with Missouri plates that sped away from officers late Friday morning in Monroe County.

At about 11:25 a.m., a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car after it was determined the plates – which return to a 2021 Mazda sedan – didn’t match.

The deputy pursued the car – driven by a Black male – north on Route 3 in Columbia, after which Columbia officers provided assistance. The car continued north on Route 3 and then west on I-255 with speeds reaching approximately 95 miles per hour.

The car continued to speed west past the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County, after which local law enforcement terminated pursuit due to the high speed. The suspect vehicle was last seen continuing west on I-255 past Telegraph Road.

Republic-Times

