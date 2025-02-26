Brandenburger bowls at state

Republic-Times- February 26, 2025

Columbia High School sophomore Maddie Brandenburger concluded her successful season this past weekend at the IHSA state bowling tournament at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. 

Brandenburger finished with a 40th place showing at state, averaging a 191.9 per game over six games. 

Her high game at state was 205.

“After six games on Friday she was in 14th, then ran into some nerves on Saturday morning that dropped her to 40th,” Columbia bowling coach Keith Jeffery said. “Still a great showing.”

