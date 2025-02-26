Columbia hockey moving on

The Columbia Eagles starting lineup stands during the National Anthem of a recent hockey match. 

The Columbia Eagles hockey team advanced to the next round of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A playoffs by virtue of a two-game sweep of Triad last week. 

After winning easily last Tuesday night, the Eagles clinched the best-of-three series with a 6-2 victory on Thursday night. 

The Eagles now face Alton for a best-of-three showdown in the Varsity 1A finals. Columbia downed Alton all three times the two teams met this regular season, but two of those wins were only by one goal.

Game one took place Tuesday night at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon. The result of this game was not known at press time. 

Game two is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon. 

Game three, if needed, takes place at 7:15 p.m. Monday in East Alton. 

