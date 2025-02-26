Gibault girls hoops ends season

Gibault’s Kamille Grohmann attempts a shot during a home game earlier this season.

The Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball squad ended its season with a loss last Wednesday in the Class 1A Marissa Regional to Sesser-Valier.

The final score was 40-19, as Gibault committed 30 turnovers in the contest.

Karmon Grohmann had seven points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, with Kamille Grohmann adding five points, 10 rebounds and eight steals.

Karmon Grohmann, a junior, led Gibault in scoring and rebounding this season at 12 points and nearly nine rebounds per game. She also averaged 2.4 steals per contest.

Gibault ended its season with an overall record of 14-14.

Kamille Grohmann, a senior, averaged 10 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and four steals per game this season.

Another senior, Claire Higgerson, averaged 6.5 points per game on the season.

Gibault started its 2024-25 campaign at 8-2 under new head coach Barry Parks.