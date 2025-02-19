Girls hoopsters end season

Pictured is Columbia’s Jordan Holten during a game earlier this season. The senior finished her career as the second-leading scorer in CHS history.

The regionals were not kind to local high school girls basketball squads.

Three of the four local squads have ended their season, with one hoping to survive and advance on Wednesday night.

Columbia (23-8) lost to Mater Dei at home on Monday in a Class 2A second round regional contest, 50-33. A 12-3 third quarter run put the Knights well in command.

Jordan Holten scored 11 points in her final game for the Eagles. Holten, who averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season, finished her CHS career with 1,375 points – good for second place all-time at CHS behind 2003 graduate Emily (Hart) Meyer’s record scoring total of 2,054 points.

Columbia opened regional play Saturday with a 70-30 victory at home over Sparta. Holten poured in 24 points, with Ava Langhans adding 18 points (six three-pointers) and Kinley Jany contributing 13 points.

The Eagles closed out their regular season with a 45-28 win over Roxana on Thursday. Sam Schmuke led the way with 16 points and five steals. Holten added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Last Tuesday, it was a 58-43 loss for Columbia against Triad despite 12 points from Ava Mathews.

In addition to Holten, Columbia saw the end of an amazing career for senior Sam Schmuke. She led the team in scoring this season at 14.7 points per game and finished with 1,199 career points. She also averaged five steals per game and is the all-time career steals leader at CHS with 485.

Other seniors for Columbia were Elle van Breusegen, Langhans, Brooke Bolsen and Addison Butler.

Waterloo (13-19) also ended its season in regional play.

The Bulldogs lost 50-49 to Freeburg at the Class 3A Herrin Regional on Monday. Waterloo trailed 30-22 at halftime and 40-30 after three quarters, only to make a game of it at the end.

Kristin Smith, a senior, finished with 20 points and made a half-court shot at the final buzzer. She averaged nearly 10 points per game this season. Smith’s 886 career points rank her seventh all-time in WHS history.

“One of the greatest defenders in school history,” Waterloo head coach Jake Schneider said of Smith. “As reliable as it gets.”

Waterloo ended its regular season Friday with a 57-48 victory over Jerseyville. The Bulldogs trailed 28-14 at halftime but stormed back. Smith led the way with 17 points, followed by Mallory Thompson with 16 points and nine rebounds.

In addition to Smith, another outgoing senior for the Bulldogs is Kate Lindhorst.

Gibault (14-13) opened Class 1A regional action Saturday with a 56-28 walloping of Steeleville. Karmon Grohmann led the Hawks with 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Kamille Grohmann added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Gibault concluded its regular season with a 43-27 victory over Dupo on Thursday. Kamille Grohmann finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 13 steals. Karmon Grohmann and Claire Higgenson added 10 points each.

Gibault will battle Sesser-Valier in a second round regional contest Wednesday at Marissa. With a win, the Hawks would play in the regional final Friday night against either Marissa or Trico.

Karmon Grohmann is averaging 12.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season. Kamille Grohmann is averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

Dupo (8-14) ended its season with a 51-19 loss to Okawville in a Class 1A regional game Monday at home.

On Saturday, the Tigers opened their regional with a 48-23 victory over Bunker Hill. Addison Mitchell and Kaitlynn Townsend each scored 10 points to pace Dupo.

Prior to Thursday’s loss to Gibault, the Tigers won 52-20 last Tuesday over Medicine & Bioscience. Townsend led the way with 15 points.

Playing their final games for the Tigers were seniors Townsend, Casey Durham and Kaylyn Woods.