Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Bluff Road

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:50 a.m. Saturday for a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Bluff Road at Harres Lane south of Columbia.

The male bicyclist was reported to have sustained a head injury as a result of the collision. He was conscious and talking at the scene.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia EMS and Columbia Fire Department. A Survival Flight medical helicopter also responded to the scene to airlift the bicyclist to a St. Louis hospital.