Fatal helicopter crash in Red Bud

Pictured is the crash scene on Saturday in Red Bud.

A helicopter crashed into a building in Red Bud on Saturday afternoon, resulting in one fatality.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at E-Z Self Storage, 1290 W. Market Street, Red Bud.

A resident who lives near the storage facility told the Republic-Times he saw a helicopter make a circle in the air before hearing a booming crash. Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the building shortly after the crash. The helicopter involved was an older model two-seater with the standard bubble-type front.

Responding agencies included the Red Bud police and fire departments, Med Star Ambulance, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Randolph County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.

“ISP District 13 was notified of a helicopter crash near West Market and Violet Drive in Red Bud,” ISP issued in a press release. “Once ISP arrived, it was determined the crash resulted in the death of the sole male occupant. The incident is being investigated by the ISP, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.”

Check for more information as it becomes available.