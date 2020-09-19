Armed robbery at Medicine Shoppe in Columbia

A possible armed robbery took place about 9 a.m. Saturday at The Medicine Shoppe, 134 S. Main Street in Columbia.

Columbia police requested an Illinois State Police crime scene services unit to assist in their investigation. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin was broadcast to neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a gray minivan/SUV driven by a white male wearing a hoodie and blue jeans, a camo hat, sunglasses and a black facemask.

It was not immediately clear whether a weapon was displayed or implied during the incident or what type of weapon was involved.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling north on Main Street.

