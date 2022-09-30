Arrests made in Columbia residential burglaries

Two men from St. Louis were arrested this week in connection with a pair of residential burglaries that occurred the evening of Sept. 24 in Columbia.

Camilo Casallas-Gomez

The Columbia Police Department said Friday that Jaime Diaz-Vargas, 29, and Camilo Casallas-Gomez, 27, were charged with residential burglary with bond set at $150,000.

Jaime Diaz-Vargas

The charges stem from incidents that occurred after 9 p.m. Sept. 24 on Oak Ridge Drive and in the 600 block of South Rapp Avenue, during which a pistol, jewelry, knives and other items were stolen.

Police said that surveillance images and Ring video footage determined a white car without plates as a potential suspect vehicle.

At about 4:15 pm. Wednesday, a caller reported a suspicious white Toyota Camry without plates in the area of Rueck Road and Dana Drive, prompting a traffic stop.

The tip not only led to the suspect’s arrests, but I believe also prevented additional burglaries from occurring,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

Police are still following up on other leads, as it is believed others may have been involved in these crimes.