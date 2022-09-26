Two residential burglaries in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating two residential burglaries that were reported Saturday night.

The first burglary was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Oak Ridge Drive, located off West Bottom Avenue. The homeowner returned home to see the residence rummaged through, police said, with jewelry valued at several hundreds of dollars reported stolen. There was no forced entry gained to the residence, police said, but it is believed the suspect or suspects entered through a door that had an existing broken lock.

The next burglary was reported at about 9:40 p.m. in the 600 block of South Rapp Avenue near South Main Street. Forced entry was gained through a rear door, police said, with a pistol stolen by breaking open a locked safe as well as jewelry and knives taken from this home.

Columbia police Chief Jason Donjon said that based on the timing of these incidents, police believe the burglaries are related.

An Illinois State Police crime scene services unit assisted Columbia police in gathering evidence from both burglary locations.

Police are also looking at home security video surveillance from neighboring areas as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.