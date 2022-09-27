Small fire at Outsider Tavern in Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a fire in the storage area of Outsider Tavern, 104 S. Market Street.

Upon arrival, fire officials reported a smoldering fire in the rear of the building and smoke throughout the structure.

The fire was reported to be out before 9:45 a.m., with firefighters remaining on scene for ventilation and overhaul. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

Outsider owner Donovan Melican said they were working on a cooler compressor in the storage area of the tavern when an acetylene torch exploded. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Outsider is the venue for a popular Queen of Hearts drawing on Tuesday evenings that benefits Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is above $215,000.

Melican said the drawing is on for tonight as regularly scheduled.