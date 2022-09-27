Pole barn destroyed by fire near Maeystown

Four area fire departments battled a pole barn blaze Monday night near Maeystown.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. at 4575 Fischer Road, which is located just north of Maeystown. The structure, an estimated 40-foot-by-50-foot pole barn, was rented by Zachary Head and contained a car, trailer and appliances such as a freezer and air compressor inside.

The Maeystown Fire Department was assisted by the Prairie du Rocher, Waterloo and Valmeyer fire departments at the scene. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange said the structure and its contents are a total loss, as the building was fully engulfed upon firefighter arrival.

“We had a good, quick knockdown,” Prange said, adding the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour, Prange said.