Appellate court rules against Sunset Overlook

The Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court ruled Tuesday against Sunset Overlook, upholding an Aug. 14 ruling by Judge Julia Gomric in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Gomric gave a partial summary judgment in August, issuing an order that permanently enjoined the embattled Columbia business, located at 11604 Bluff Road, from selling and/or serving food or drink, consuming food or drink outside, providing ancillary entertainment outdoors or providing ancillary entertainment indoors without a special use permit.

The establishment appealed that ruling, which the nearby residents suing the business sought, in September.

“We find that the defendant (Sunset Overlook) has violated the (Columbia Municipal) Code and that an injunction in the plaintiffs’ (the residents’) favor enjoining the defendant from serving food and drink outside, providing ancillary entertainment outside and providing ancillary entertainment inside without a special use permit is appropriate,” the appellate court wrote in its decision.

