I-255 pavement patching in Columbia

Republic-Times- May 7, 2025

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on southbound I-255 in Monroe County from mile marker 7.6 to mile marker 5.6 and northbound I-255 from mile marker 6.0 to mile marker 7.0 will begin, weather permitting, the evening of Thursday, May 8.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by Friday morning, May 9.

Work will continue over the weekend, with crews starting again Friday evening. At least one lane in each direction will remain open throughout the project, IDOT said.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by Monday morning, May 12.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this work, IDOT said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Stumpf fighting to farm

May 7, 2025

Row wraps up as alderman

May 7, 2025

Fatal UTV crash south of Renault

May 7, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web