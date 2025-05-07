I-255 pavement patching in Columbia

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on southbound I-255 in Monroe County from mile marker 7.6 to mile marker 5.6 and northbound I-255 from mile marker 6.0 to mile marker 7.0 will begin, weather permitting, the evening of Thursday, May 8.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by Friday morning, May 9.

Work will continue over the weekend, with crews starting again Friday evening. At least one lane in each direction will remain open throughout the project, IDOT said.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by Monday morning, May 12.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this work, IDOT said.