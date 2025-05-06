Ladder fall with serious injury near Fults

Emergency personnel responded about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 4100 block of Bluff Road near Steffen Road south of Maeystown after a 58-year-old man sustained a fall from a ladder.

The man was not conscious but breathing upon initial reports from the scene. CPR was also performed on the patient.

A medical helicopter was requested for transport, with a landing zone set up on Steffen Road. The man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Responding agencies included the Maeystown and Prairie du Rocher fire departments, Monroe County EMS, MedStar Ambulance, Valmeyer police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.