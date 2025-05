The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and Waterloo police and fire departments responded just after 3 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 156 at Goeddeltown Road east of Waterloo.

A red SUV/crossover appeared to have struck the rear of a white sedan.

The extent of injuries were not immediately known, but the roadway was reopened by about 3:45 p.m.

