Possible gas leak in Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to the area of the 400 block of South Church Street and Elm Street for a possible gas leak reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

There was no word on the extent of the leak, but firefighters were checking homes in that vicinity.

A slight gas reading was detected in the manholes on South Church Street at Elm Street and on South Main Street at Elm Street, per WFD radio communications.

A City of Waterloo utilities crew was dispatched to that area to assess the situation.