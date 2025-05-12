Shots fired in Dupo park

Police are investigating after shots were fired Saturday evening in a Dupo park. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Dupo Police Department stated in a press release that shortly before 7:40 p.m., a caller reported that several shots were fired at Dupo Community Park, located at 900 Bluffview Elementary Lane.

The caller reported seeing two vehicles leaving the vicinity at a high rate of speed at about the time of this incident, although police said it is unknown if they were involved in the shooting.

“Witnesses reported seeing what was thought to be a silver car leaving the area that may have been involved,” Dupo police stated in its release.

Police arrived on scene within one minute of the first report of this incident, after which officers assessed the situation and determined no one had been struck by gunfire.

A man who wished to remain anonymous told the Republic-Times that he was in the park with his three grandchildren at the time of the shooting and he saw five subjects drive away from the scene. He also said he believed a house on 17th Street was struck by gunfire, but police did not confirm that at this time.

An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit helped Dupo police process the scene, with the shell cases taken into evidence.

“The basketball court has been closed with the basketball rims removed until further notice,” the press release states. “There will be additional patrols in the park area along with other security measures being put into place as soon as possible.”

Other features of this park include a splash pad, walking trail and pavilion.

Anyone with information on this incident may call the Dupo Police Department at 618-286-3397.