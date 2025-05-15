I-255 pavement patching in Columbia

Republic-Times- May 15, 2025

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on northbound I-255 from the Route 3 on-ramp in Columbia to Davis Street Ferry Road will begin this Thursday evening, May 15.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by Friday morning, IDOT said.

Work will then continue over the weekend, with crews starting again Friday evening. At least one lane of traffic will remain open throughout the project.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by Monday morning, May 19.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this work, IDOT said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

R-T boss to take it easy

May 14, 2025

Gregson back at Gibault

May 14, 2025

Youth movement in Hecker

May 14, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web