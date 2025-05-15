I-255 pavement patching in Columbia

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on northbound I-255 from the Route 3 on-ramp in Columbia to Davis Street Ferry Road will begin this Thursday evening, May 15.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by Friday morning, IDOT said.

Work will then continue over the weekend, with crews starting again Friday evening. At least one lane of traffic will remain open throughout the project.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by Monday morning, May 19.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this work, IDOT said.