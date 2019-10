Sunset Overlook granted stay

In a victory for Sunset Overlook, Judge Julia Gomric temporarily suspended her order against the embattled Columbia establishment on Sept. 20.

“The court will not comment on (Sunset Overlook’s) likeliness of success on appeal but finds that (Sunset Overlook) would suffer hardship if a stay was not entered,” Gomric wrote in her ruling.

The order prohibited the business from selling and/or serving food or drink outside, providing ancillary entertainment outdoors or providing ancillary entertainment indoors without a special use permit.

It is now suspended while Sunset Overlook appeals the order…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.