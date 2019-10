Event offers healing through horses

Pictured, Laura Neiheisel and Maple the horse are part of the team at Agape Equine, a business that provides horse-riding lessons to children and adults.

Despite only having lived in the area for about seven months, Laura Neiheisel is already giving back.

She is doing that by offering a free event for families with children who are chronically ill or have lost a parent or sibling that will allow them to enjoy dinner and spend time with horses.

“I just want to bless other people with what God has given us out here,” Neiheisel, an Indiana native, said. “It’s a dream come true to live out in the country and have land for the boys to grow up on and have that farm setting for responsibility and different jobs really early.”

Neiheisel’s husband, Travis, serves in the Air Force and was recently stationed at Scott Air Force Base.

This will be his last assignment, so the family looked to find a place to raise their two young sons, Carson and John. They chose a home on about eight acres just south of Burksville…

