County road projects

The Monroe County Highway Department announced three upcoming road projects beginning next week.

The replacement of a culvert on Baum Road at the bypass just north of the Maeystown fire station will begin this coming Tuesday.

The road will remain open under a one-lane, signalized condition, the highway department said.

Short-term closures can be expected, with construction expected to last one month.

A major bridge project on Bluff Road will also begin this Tuesday.

The bridge over Carr Creek just north of the Valmeyer Road intersection with Bluff Road west of Columbia, will undergo a two-stage renovation to enhance support of the bridge as well as improve and widen the road surface.

The project will require one lane being closed on Bluff Road, with the crossing to be signalized.

Valmeyer Road, which is already closed from D Road to Bluff Road due to a recent collapse following several rounds of heavy rain, was to be closed during the first phase of the bridge project.

The highway department also notified that Wiegand Road will be closed at its intersection with Route 159 south of Hecker beginning Thursday, May 29, and lasting approximately two weeks.

A detour route will not be marked, but Braun Road to M Road appears to be the most viable route, the highway department said.