All-state honors for Stell, Donald

Corey Saathoff- March 19, 2025

Two local high school hoops seniors were recognized among the best in the state last week. 

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams in all classes. 

In Class 3A, Waterloo’s Alex Stell was selected to the IBCA Class 3A All-State Third Team. Stell, who has committed to playing college hoops at the University of Illinois-Springfield, averaged nearly 21 points per game this season in addition to 13 rebounds per contest. 

Stell, at 6-foot-10, finished his WHS career as the program’s second leading scorer at 1,703 points and the all-time leading rebounder with 1,223 rebounds – good for 14th all-time in Illinois history according to the IHSA.

In Class 2A, Columbia’s Sam Donald was selected to the IBCA Class 2A All-State First Team. The 6-foot-8 Donald, who has committed to Bellarmine University, averaged 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the season. 

He finished as Columbia’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,950 career points and tops all-time in career rebounds with 955.

Both Stell and Donald were four-year starters for their respective teams. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.

Hoops heartbreak for local squads

March 5, 2025

Locals in women’s college hoops postseason

March 5, 2025

Lenhardt ends hoops season at IC 

March 5, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web