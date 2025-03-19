All-state honors for Stell, Donald

Two local high school hoops seniors were recognized among the best in the state last week.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams in all classes.

In Class 3A, Waterloo’s Alex Stell was selected to the IBCA Class 3A All-State Third Team. Stell, who has committed to playing college hoops at the University of Illinois-Springfield, averaged nearly 21 points per game this season in addition to 13 rebounds per contest.

Stell, at 6-foot-10, finished his WHS career as the program’s second leading scorer at 1,703 points and the all-time leading rebounder with 1,223 rebounds – good for 14th all-time in Illinois history according to the IHSA.

In Class 2A, Columbia’s Sam Donald was selected to the IBCA Class 2A All-State First Team. The 6-foot-8 Donald, who has committed to Bellarmine University, averaged 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the season.

He finished as Columbia’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,950 career points and tops all-time in career rebounds with 955.

Both Stell and Donald were four-year starters for their respective teams.