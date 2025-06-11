Gum to play in Brazil



Former Waterloo High School basketball standout Norah Gum has been selected to represent a U.S. National Team of NCAA Division II players this summer in Brazil.

Gum and the team will leave the United States on July 21 and compete in four games before returning July 29. Her team will play two games in Sao Paulo and two games in Rio de Janerio.

Team USA will play first and second division professional hoops teams and Under-22 club teams.

The team is coached by Drury University head coach Kaci Bailey.

Gum completed her sophomore season at Missouri S&T this past spring. She averaged 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season for the Miners. Her 164 total rebounds and 146 defensive rebounds this season ranked first on the team.

Gum was third on the team with 25.8 minutes per game.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for Norah to compete with other highly regarded NCAA DII players,” Missouri S&T head coach Kira Carter exclaimed. “I am excited for her to experience international basketball while also learning about another culture and other teammates.”