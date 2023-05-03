A fight to the finish in girls soccer

Columbia’s Reese Woelfel tries to break free from the grasp of Waterloo’s Rachel Bradley during an April 11 rivalry match.

Local high school girls soccer squads are putting the finishing touches on the regular season before regional play begins next week.

Columbia (12-5-2) won three of four recent matches, including a successful trip to Iowa.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 3-1 over Belleville East with Maddie Mauch scoring a goal and contributing two assists. Sam Schmuke and Reese Woelfel scored the other goals for Columbia.

Columbia traveled to Bettendorf, Iowa for a tournament over the weekend, going 2-1.

On Friday, the Eagles lost 2-0 to a tough Chicago De La Salle squad.

On Saturday morning, Columbia posted a 3-1 win over Chicago Marist. Mauch had a goal and two assists, with Taylor Martin and Riley Mathews netting the other goals.

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles posted a 3-1 victory over Elmhurst IC Catholic. Mauch and Woelfel each recorded a goal and an assist. Mathews also scored.

Mauch leads Columbia in scoring this season with 23 goals and 17 assists, followed by Martin (10 goals, nine assists) and Woelfel (11 goals, six assists).

Columbia hosted Salem on Tuesday and will play Wednesday at Freeburg.

The Eagles open Class 1A Freeburg Regional play Tuesday against DuQuoin.

Waterloo (11-3-2) is also nearing the end of its regular season, with some key Mississippi Valley Conference clashes coming up.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs blasted Jerseyville to the tune of 8-0. Megan Jung netted a hat trick and had two assists. Taylor Lance added a goal and assist for the victors.

On Thursday, Waterloo’s longtime MVC nemesis avenged an earlier defeat this season. Triad edged the Bulldogs, 2-1. The match was scoreless at halftime.

Norah Gum scored for Waterloo on an assist from Grace Pohl.

On Monday, the Bulldogs battled to a 0-0 tie against Belleville West. Lexi Stephens made seven saves to preserve the shutout for Waterloo.

Jung leads the ‘Dogs in scoring this season with nine goals and eight assists, followed by Pohl with three goals and 12 assists.

Waterloo hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday and will host Highland Thursday.

The Bulldogs will compete in the Class 2A Richland County Regional with their first match taking place May 16 against Olney.

Gibault (6-10-1) opens Class 1A Murphysboro Regional play May 10 against Metropolis.

The Hawks battled to a 1-1 tie against Catholic rival Althoff on Thursday. Emily Richardson scored on an assist from Elena Oggero for Gibault.

On Monday, Gibault dropped a 4-0 match to Freeburg despite getting four shots from Richardson.

Richardson is the leading scorer for the Hawks this season with 12 goals and four assists.

Gibault hosts Father McGivney on Wednesday and plays Thursday at Breese Central.