Mon-Clair season opens May 21

The Mon-Clair League begins its summer amateur baseball season with doubleheader action Sunday, May 21.

There are only seven teams competing in the league this season, as the Southeast Missouri Tropics are not participating in 2023.

The 2022 season ended with the Valmeyer Lakers downing the rival Waterloo Buds in two games at Borsch Park to claim the league playoff championship.

The Lakers also won the Monroe Division title with a record of 16-8.

As fate would have it, the Lakers open their 2023 campaign with a May 21 doubleheader against Waterloo at Ss. Peter & Paul Field. The games are at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Other opening week games include the Millstadt Green Machine at the Belleville Rockies and the Edwardsville Stags at the Cape Girardeau Capahas.

The St. Louis Spikes have a week one bye.

For more information on the Mon-Clair League, including the full 2023 schedule, visit teampages.com/monclair.