Mon-Clair season opens May 21

Republic-Times- May 3, 2023

The Mon-Clair League begins its summer amateur baseball season with doubleheader action Sunday, May 21.

There are only seven teams competing in the league this season, as the Southeast Missouri Tropics are not participating in 2023.

The 2022 season ended with the Valmeyer Lakers downing the rival Waterloo Buds in two games at Borsch Park to claim the league playoff championship. 

The Lakers also won the Monroe Division title with a record of 16-8.

As fate would have it, the Lakers open their 2023 campaign with a May 21 doubleheader against Waterloo at Ss. Peter & Paul Field. The games are at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. 

Other opening week games include the Millstadt Green Machine at the Belleville Rockies and the Edwardsville Stags at the Cape Girardeau Capahas.

The St. Louis Spikes have a week one bye. 

For more information on the Mon-Clair League, including the full 2023 schedule, visit teampages.com/monclair.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Baseball teams keep streaking

May 3, 2023

Softballers keep the line moving

May 3, 2023

A fight to the finish in girls soccer

May 3, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19