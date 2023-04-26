Baseball squads heating up



Waterloo’s AJ Sensel pitches during a recent game. He’s 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA on the mound and is hitting .433 with a .575 on base percentage this season.

A few local teams are playing solid baseball as the high school regular season kicks into gear.

Waterloo (13-6-1) has won five straight and seven of its past eight contests.

On Tuesday, Waterloo won 9-2 over Collinsville. Evan Davis homered in the win.

On Monday, the Bulldogs won 4-2 at Jerseyville in a key Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.

Davis went 3-for-4 with two runs. AJ Sensel went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs had fun at Busch Stadium in St. Louis with a 14-6 victory over Alton. Brayden Hays and Nolan Veto both went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Max Oswald went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo edged MVC rival Highland at home by the score of 4-3. Highland led 2-0 after four innings, but Waterloo plated two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings for the win.

Bryce Reese smacked a two-run homer and Sensel went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Nate Phillips struck out 10 and allowed no earned runs in six innings pitched. Davis picked up the save.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 14-4 over Mt. Vernon at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget. Curtis Crossen went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Sensel went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs.

Chase Castello pitched five innings for the mound victory.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Collinsville, hosts Jerseyville on Wednesday, travels Thursday to Belleville West and hosts Civic Memorial on Monday.

Reese is hitting .449 with 13 RBIs, and Davis is at .448 with 14 runs. Sensel is hitting .433 with a .575 on base percentage and is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 32 innings pitched.

Phillips is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 24-plus innings pitched.

Similar to its cross-town rival, Gibault (11-8) is also hot of late. The Hawks have also won four straight and are 8-2 in their past 10 games.

On Monday, Gibault won 8-5 at home over Valmeyer. Hudson Blank had a triple and four RBIs. Daniel Darin struck out five in three hitless innings pitched.

Down in Kentucky, the Hawks won games over Memphis Harding and Marshall County.

Blank went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs in the 10-8 victory over Memphis Harding. JJ Kinsey pitched five innings for the mound victory.

Kameron Hanvey went 3-for-4 and pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Marshall County.

Last Tuesday, Gibault won 9-7 over Trico. Blank went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Ty Frierdich went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Belleville East, hosts Civic Memorial on Thursday and battles Alton at Grizzlies Ballpark on Monday.

Darin is hitting .455 with a .640 on base percentage and 17 runs, followed by Hanvey at .418 with 25 runs and Blank at .403 with 24 RBIs and 23 runs.

Hanvey is 5-1 with a 2.75 ERA on the mound.

Columbia (17-1) continues to steamroll opponents on its regular season schedule.

On Tuesday, Columbia got two homers and 13 strikeouts from Dom Voegele in a 7-2 win over Salem.

Reed Drabant also homered.

The Eagles won 10-0 at home over Dupo on Monday. Alex Schreckenberg went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Brody Landgraf added a triple and three RBIs.

Porter Fike struck out six over five innings for the mound victory.

On Friday, Columbia outlasted Belleville West by the count of 4-2 at Busch Stadium. For photos from that game, click here.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 6-1 at Wood River. Tyler Rosencrans and Jack Steckler collected three hits each and Nick Janik struck out six over five innings for the win.

Columbia travels Wednesday to Okawville, hosts Breese Central on Thursday and hosts Collinsville on Monday.

Drabant is hitting .535 with a .630 on base percentage to lead the Eagles. He has 17 RBIs and 16 runs.

Landgraf is hitting .478 with 21 RBIs and 16 runs.

Voegele is hitting .451 with four homers, 15 RBIs and 16 stolen bases to go along with a 4-0 record and 0.88 ERA on the mound.

Valmeyer (7-11) is 2-2 in recent action.

Landon Roy and Luke Blackwell collected two hits each in Monday’s loss at Gibault.

On Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 6-2 at Marissa. Elijah Miller went 2-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base.

On Friday, the Pirates lost 10-3 at Chester. Miller went 1-for-2 with two runs and six stolen bases.

On Thursday, Valmeyer picked up an 8-7 win over Sparta. The Pirates led 8-2 after six innings and barely held on.

Blackwell homered and Chase Snyder went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.

Miller struck out eight in six and one-thirds innings pitched for the mound victory.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer won 2-1 over New Athens.

The Pirates played Tuesday at Marissa, travel Thursday to Steeleville and Friday to Mater Dei, and host Father McGivney on Monday before traveling Tuesday to Dupo.

Roy is hitting .333 with 17 runs and 24 stolen bases. Miller is hitting .306 with 16 runs and 34 stolen bases, which ranks second in the St. Louis area.

On the mound, Miller is 4-3 with a 3.65 ERA and Blackwell is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA.

Dupo (2-11) won 9-1 at Lebanon on Tuesday. Chance Hunter went 3-for-3 with two runs and picked up the mound victory.

Dupo lost last Wednesday to Wesclin, 9-1. Carter McMannis pitched five innings and went 1-for-2 for the Tigers. Conner Ballard went 1-for-3 with a run.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers lost 4-3 to Marissa. The Meteors plated two in the top of the seventh for the comeback victory.

Logan Stevens went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases. Hunter allowed just one earned run in six and one-third innings pitched.

Dupo hosts New Athens on Thursday before hosting Valmeyer this coming Tuesday.

Stevens is hitting .308 with nine runs and 10 stolen bases for the Tigers.

Hunter is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA.