Soccer squads eye stretch run

Pictured is Waterloo’ s Grace Pohl during a recent match. She has three goals and 10 assists this season.

The postseason is near for local high school girls soccer squads seeking to enter regional action playing at their best.

Waterloo (11-2-1) posted recent wins as it prepares to wrap up Mississippi Valley Conference play in style.

On Tuesday, Megan Jung netted a hat trick and had two assists in an 8-0 win over Jerseyville.

The Bulldogs won 2-1 over Father McGivney on Monday. Josie Briggs and Jung notched the goals with assists from Taylor Lance and Grace Pohl.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 7-0 at Highland in MVC action. There were seven different goal scorers on the day for Waterloo. Pohl recorded three assists. Jung added a goal and two assists.

Jung leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with nine goals and eight assists, followed by Pohl with three goals and 10 assists.

Waterloo travels Thursday to Triad and hosts Belleville West on Monday.

The IHSA Class 2A regional schedule is expected to be announced soon.

In Class 1A, Columbia and Gibault now know their respective postseason paths.

Columbia (10-4-2) dropped a hard-fought 2-1 match last Wednesday at Nerinx Hall. Maddie Mauch netted the goal for the Eagles on an assist from Ella Fromme.

Columbia played at Belleville East on Tuesday, winning 3-1. Mauch had a goal and two assists.

The Eagles travel to Burlington, Iowa for matches this weekend.

Mauch leads the Eagles in scoring with 21 goals and 14 assists, followed by Taylor Martin (nine goals, nine assists) and Reese Woelfel (nine goals, four assists).

The Eagles open postseason play in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional with a match against DuQuoin at 4 p.m. May 9. The regional final takes place May 12.

Gibault (6-9) opens postseason play in the Class 1A Murphysboro Regional with a match against Metropolis at 7 p.m. May 10. The regional final takes place May 13.

The Hawks lost 5-2 at Marquette on Monday. Gibault led 2-1 at halftime, but the Explorers netted four second half goals.

Elena Oggero had a goal and an assist for the Hawks. Sydney Wahle also scored, and Alma Freixes recorded an assist.

On Friday, Gibault won 6-0 at Maryville Christian. Oggero finished with a goal and two assists. Emily Richardson and Aubry Thomas added a goal and assist each for the victors.

On Thursday, Gibault won 8-0 over Metro East Lutheran. Richardson scored a career-high five goals and contributed an assist. Thomas and Wahle each added a goal and assist.

Karmon Grohmann also scored for the Hawks, who host Althoff on Thursday, host Rosati-Kain at 11 a.m. Saturday, and play Monday at Freeburg.

Richardson leads the Hawks in scoring with 11 goals and four assists, followed by Wahle with six goals and four assists.