WHS boys tennis battling hard



Pictured is Waterloo tennis player Patrick Nobbe, who has been the top player so far this spring for the Bulldogs.

The Waterloo High School boys tennis squad is hoping to be playing at its best with conference and sectional play looming in the not-too-distant future.

The Bulldogs are 9-7 overall entering the final string of matches before the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships taking place May 12-13 at Triad High School.

The IHSA Class 2A Marquette Sectional takes place May 19-20 at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Waterloo edged Alton, 5-4, at home last Wednesday. Last Monday, Waterloo won 7-2 over Highland. On April 14, the Bulldogs won 8-1 at Mt. Vernon.

Among the top players this season for Brett Ivers’ varsity tennis squad is Patrick Nobbe. He has a singles record of 13-3 – including a stretch of 11 straight wins.

In doubles, Eli Schwehr and Grant Eugea have the most wins for Waterloo this season with 13.

The only senior for WHS boys tennis this spring, Brayden Richey, is playing well in the No. 3 singles spot with five wins, Ivers said, and has also played various spots in doubles with eight total wins.

The rest of the varsity lineup includes Nick Bedford (seven wins in singles, five wins in doubles) and Caeden Wille (11 wins in singles, seven wins in doubles).