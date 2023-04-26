Softballers maintain their focus

Pictured is Columbia’s Elle van Breusegen, who is hitting .433 for the Eagles this spring. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

In local high school softball action, a rivalry showdown took place Friday, and another squad continues to roll.

The Columbia and Waterloo softball teams met Friday at Eagleview Elementary, with the Eagles emerging victorious by the count of 6-2.

Four errors by the Bulldogs sure didn’t help their cause, though freshman Samantha Juelfs did go 4-for-4.

For the Eagles, Emily Holmes went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Paige Froess allowed just five hits and one earned run in a complete game pitching effort.

Columbia (10-8) was coming off a 1-0 loss to Red Bud on Thursday, during which the team collected just three hits.

Red Bud scored an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie. Julia Foster went the distance in the pitching circle for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 18-5 at Wood River. Jaylyn Brister went 4-for-4 with five RBIs, Froess and Emilie Culli collected three hits each, and Karsen Jany homered.

Columbia played Tuesday at Salem, falling 4-1. The Eagles play Wednesday at Edwardsville, host Breese Central on Thursday and host Centralia for a Saturday doubleheader.

Brister leads the Eagles in hitting this spring at .545 with 17 RBIs and 17 runs. Elle van Breusegen is hitting .433 with 26 runs and 10 stolen bases.

Froess is 5-2 with a 2.12 ERA as a pitcher.

Prior to Friday’s loss, Waterloo (12-7) won 5-3 over Civic Memorial last Wednesday. Mia Miller struck out 13 in the pitching circle and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs won 18-3 and 19-0 at Potosi, Mo.

Maddie Gummersheimer went 4-for-5 on the day with two homers and 10 RBIs for the ‘Dogs. Lilly Heck went 5-for-5 with a home run and seven RBIs.

On Monday, Waterloo lost 4-3 to Jerseyville. The Bulldogs led 3-0 after four innings but couldn’t close it out despite 15 more strikeouts by Miller.

Jada Voelker and Heck each had two hits.

Waterloo hosts Triad on Wednesday and Wesclin on Friday before traveling Monday to Civic Memorial.

Juelfs leads Waterloo in hitting this spring at .464 with 22 runs, followed by Miller at .424 with 19 RBIs and Aiden Dintelman at .393 with 18 runs.

Miller is 7-5 with a 1.60 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched.

Valmeyer (11-1) resumed a tie game with New Athens last Tuesday that had been postponed earlier this season in the 11th inning due to darkness.

In 14 innings, the Pirates emerged with a 3-2 win.

Then the Pirates played a full game against New Athens, winning that one 7-1. Markee Voelker and Payton Similey collected three hits each.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won 9-8 over Sparta. Mia McSchooler went the distance in the pitching circle and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Voelker went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Similey went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Valmeyer played at Marissa on Tuesday, pulling off a 9-8 win with four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Miller and Similey collected three hits each.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Steeleville, hosts Father McGivney on Monday and travels this coming Tuesday to Dupo.

Voelker is hitting .500 to lead the Pirates. She has 10 doubles and 10 RBIs.

Brooke Miller is hitting .475 with 10 runs and is 6-0 with a 0.70 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.

Gibault (3-7) played Tuesday at Bunker Hill, plays Wednesday at Steeleville and Friday at Father McGivney before hosting East St. Louis this Monday.

Dupo (5-9) won 10-8 at Lebanon on Tuesday. The Tigers rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to emerge victorious. Kyann Prater smacked two home runs, and both Kaylyn Woods and Maddie Ehrhard also homered for the Tigers.

Dupo lost 10-4 to Wesclin last Wednesday. Ehrhard had a double and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers lost 11-2 at Marissa. Prater and Steffany Stansch both went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Dupo hosts New Athens on Thursday before welcoming Valmeyer to town.

Woods is hitting .478 with six triples, 15 RBIs and 19 runs to lead the Tigers. Prater is hitting .432 with 10 runs.