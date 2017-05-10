 Wyss-Weilbacher | Engagement - Republic-Times | News

Wyss-Weilbacher | Engagement

By on May 10, 2017 at 1:41 pm

Lyndsy Wyss and John Weilbacher

Lyndsy Wyss and John Weilbacher of Creve Coeur, Mo., have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Steve and Karen Wyss of Wildwood, Mo. She is a graduate of Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo., and a 2015 graduate of Chamberlain College of Nursing in St. Louis. She is employed as a registered nurse for Optum at United Health Group.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Ed and Kathi Weilbacher of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and 2004 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a degree in computer science. He is employed as a senior software engineer at Unit 4.

The couple are planning an Aug. 26, 2017, wedding.


