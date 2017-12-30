Waterloo drops marathon 6 OT thriller to Triad

The third day of this year’s Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Basketball Tournament featured three thrilling contests involving local teams — including a marathon game for the ages between Mississippi Valley Conference rivals to end the night.

It took six overtimes to decide a winner between Waterloo and Triad on Friday night, with the Knights eventually emerging victorious by a score of 111-106. The conference foes were battling for the right to play Columbia in the third place game. Fans in attendance definitely got their money’s worth and then some.

The back-and-forth contest went into a first OT tied at 62-62. After five overtimes, both teams had hit triple digits at 100-100. Triad found a way to outlast the ‘Dogs in the sixth extra frame, however.

Three players fouled out for Waterloo in the contest — including Eli Dodd — but not before scoring 24 points on the night. Derek Smothers led the ‘Dogs with 26 points. Tre Wahlig added 21 points.

“What a battle,” Waterloo head coach Dane Walter posted on Twitter after the game. “We came up on the wrong end, but how about that heart and fight?”

Waterloo (4-10) will play Freeburg in the fifth place game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Columbia and Civic Memorial battled early Friday evening for the right to take on defending tourney champ Marquette in the championship game. The host Eagles trailed the Eagles from Bethalto after one quarter, 10-4, but rallied to end the half down only two points at 19-17.

The two teams played even in the third quarter before CM gained an edge late for a 54-48 win. Jacob O’Connor led Columbia with 14 points, followed by Sam Horner with four three-pointers for 12 points.

Columbia (7-5) will play Triad for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Valmeyer picked up its first win over cross-county rival Gibault in more than 10 years during an early Friday clash at the tournament.

The Pirates led by double digits late in the first half before the Hawks stormed back to tie it at halftime, 25-25.The game remained tight until Valmeyer’s Owen Miller rattled off eight straight points to put his team ahead, 43-32, after three quarters.

The Hawks applied an effective full court press in the fourth quarter, which brought them back to within three points with just two minutes remaining. Valmeyer was able to hit the decisive free throws at the end to emerge victorious, 57-52. It was Valmeyer’s first hoops win over the Hawks since 2006.

Michael Chism scored 20 points to lead Valmeyer; Dylan Altadonna scored 18 points for the Hawks, all from three-point range.

Valmeyer (7-7) will battle Lebanon at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Gibault (2-11) also dropped its Friday afternoon tilt with Freeburg, 49-38, and has lost 11 straight games since defeating Valmeyer during the Metro-East Lutheran tourney over Thanksgiving. The Hawks trailed the Midgets, 30-18, at halftime. Karson Huels scored scored 13 points for Gibault.

