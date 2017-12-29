Eagles stay hot; Pirates and Bulldogs win

The host team has a 3-0 showing so far in this year’s Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Basketball Tournament at Columbia High School following a second day of hoops action. Waterloo and Valmeyer also picked up victories.

Columbia had no trouble with Dupo or Gibault on Thursday following Wednesday’s victory over Freeburg. The Eagles downed Dupo in the afternoon, 58-27, and rolled past Gibault in the evening, 64-38.

Columbia led Dupo 27-14 at halftime, then went on a 16-0 run to start the third quarter. Jordan Holmes led the way with 11 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the Eagles. Tyler Touchette scored 10 points for Dupo.

The evening contest featured two teams heading in opposite directions, as the Eagles (7-4) won their seventh straight while Gibault (2-9) dropped its ninth straight. Columbia stormed out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and built up a 34-16 halftime advantage. Holmes scored 21 points and Jon Peterson added 18 points with six rebounds. Karson Huels scored 10 points for the Hawks.

In other tourney action from Thursday, Valmeyer picked up its first win in three games, 58-47 over Dupo. Michael Chism scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Pirates. Philip Reinhardt added 15 points for Valmeyer. Touchette and Kyle Steinhauer each scored 15 points to lead the Tigers.

Waterloo won its second game of the tourney, 66-57, over Lebanon. The Bulldogs led 51-35 after three quarters, but the Greyhounds made it close late. Ross Schrader scored 22 points to lead Waterloo. Tre Wahlig added 19 points for the ‘Dogs, including four three-pointers.

The tourney continues Friday. For a complete schedule, click here.

For a recap of Wednesday action, click here.

For photos from the tourney, click here.