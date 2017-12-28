Holiday hoops galore in Columbia

The Columbia-Freeburg Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament tipped off Wednesday at Columbia High School with all of the local teams taking to the court.

Waterloo and Valmeyer each played two games, including one against each other. Gibault, Columbia and Dupo were also in action.

The Bulldogs cruised past the Pirates, but fell in the nightcap to defending tourney champion Marquette.

Jackson Ivers scored a career high 22 points and Ross Schrader added 15 points in Waterloo’s 68-49 victory over Valmeyer. The Bulldogs led 29-18 at halftime and never looked back. Ivers connected on four three-pointers for the game.

Philip Reinhardt led Valmeyer with 20 points, followed by Michael Chism with 16 for the Pirates, who dropped a 65-53 contest to Sparta to open the tourney. The team shot under 36 percent from the floor in losing to Sparta, and made only nine of 19 free throw attempts. Chism poured in 21 points in that contest.

Waterloo ran up against an undefeated Marquette squad to close out day one of the tourney, and the result was a 66-49 defeat. The Bulldogs cut their deficit to just seven points during a run in the third quarter, but the Explorers countered with a run of their own to pull away. Tre Wahlig hit five three-pointers en route to 17 points to lead Waterloo. Eli Dodd added 13 points.

Making a return to the tourney for the first time in several years, Gibault dropped its eighth straight game with a loss to Civic Memorial, 54-36. The Hawks actually led 13-11 after one quarter, catching the Eagles a bit off guard with a fast-paced start. Civic Memorial found its groove in the second quarter, however, to take command of the game. Karson Huels scored 17 points to lead Gibault.

Columbia opened its tourney experience with a 65-55 victory over Freeburg on Wednesday evening. The Eagles led 26-21 at halftime and broke the game open in the third quarter. Jon Peterson led the Eagles with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Holmes added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Earlier in the day, Freeburg defeated winless Dupo, 50-42. The Tigers outscored the Midgets 19-6 in the fourth quarter to make the game close. Tyler Touchette led the Tigers with 16 points, followed by Kyle Steinhauer with 12.

The tournament continues Thursday through Saturday.